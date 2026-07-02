2026 Contract Paving Projects

The Jefferson County Commission has also invested $5.1 million in contract paving in 2026. Here is a look at those projects that will start this summer and are planned to be completed by next summer. Edwards Lake Road will be resurfaced from Springville Road to US Highway 11, which is approximately 2.6 miles in length. As part of the project, new pavement striping will be installed along the corridor. In cooperation with the City of Birmingham, the existing center lane will be removed, and 6-foot-wide shoulders will be added in strategic locations to improve roadway safety and operations. Jefferson County, the City of Birmingham, and the City of Trussville are contributing $520,000, $415,000, and $100,000, respectively.

South Shades Crest Road will be resurfaced from Morgan Road to its western terminus and is approximately 8.2 miles in length. Resurfacing South Shades Crest Road is a joint project between Jefferson County and Shelby County. Jefferson County and Shelby County are contributing $935,000 and $505,000, respectively.

Warrior Kimberly Road will be resurfaced from Stouts Road to Louisa Street and is approximately 3.6 miles in length. Jefferson County is allocating $1,575,000 to resurface Warrior Kimberly Road.

Bone Dry Road will be resurfaced from Bill Jones Road to 2nd St N and is approximately 2.5 miles in length. Jefferson County is allocating $1,050,000 to resurface Bone Dry Road.

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