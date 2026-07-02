Town Clerk's Office Open Friday, July 10

The Richmond Town Clerk's office will be open on Friday, July 10 from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM to allow candidates to file nomination papers pursuant to the Rhode Island General Laws deadline. No other Town Hall officers will be open for business.

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