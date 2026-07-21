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Help Shape the Future of 4 Richmond Townhouse Road - Meeting on July 28th

The Town of Richmond has partnered with the University of Rhode Island Regenerative Community Design Lab to receive free landscape design assistance for 4 Richmond Townhouse Road. The Planning Board will host a public visioning exercise at their July 28, 2026 meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Wyoming, RI 02898. All are invited to attend.

The public is invited to complete the Design Lab’s survey, linked below. Your input can help shape the future of 4 Richmond Townhouse Road.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2nG-7PR7O885QpFSnF0p2TY7WVhPdvbzPWYv9T8YT2y9XVA/viewform?usp=send_form

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Help Shape the Future of 4 Richmond Townhouse Road - Meeting on July 28th

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