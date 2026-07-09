Notice of Public Hearing - Hawkers, Peddlers and Door-to-Door Salespersons

TOWN OF RICHMOND, RHODE ISLAND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDMENT to the CODE OF ORDINANCES



Notice is hereby given that the Richmond Town Council will conduct a PUBLIC HEARING:

This meeting will take place on July 21, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. in Town Council Chambers, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond, RI 02898; however, the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely broadcast on Zoom.

This hearing is on proposed amendments to Chapter 5.20. entitled “Hawkers, Peddlers, and Door-to-Door Salespersons”, adding Section 5.20.070 entitled “Door-to-door Commercial Solicitation: Regulation of Door-to-door Commercial Solicitation”, and Chapter 3.06 entitled “Schedule of Fees”.

Interested parties may examine or obtain a copy of the proposed amendments at the Town Clerk’s Office, Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond, R.I. according to the following schedule:

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, except legal holidays.

Any person with sensory impairments who will require auxiliary aid during the public hearing must notify the Town Clerk at least 48 hours before the hearing by calling (401) 539-9000, ext. 9.

The public is invited to observe and participate in the deliberations of this meeting by accessing the meeting link set forth herein. For those without access to video observation platforms, you may also call in to listen to the deliberations of this meeting by using the call-in phone number provided herein. To participate during Public Hearing or Public Input you will press *9 to raise your hand.

JOIN VIA COMPUTER OR MOBILE APP: https://zoom.us/j/99861146752

JOIN VIA PHONE: DIAL: 1-646-558-8656 or TOLL FREE AT 833-548-0282 WHEN PROMPTED, ENTER MEETING ID: 998 6114 6752

PRESS # AGAIN TO JOIN THE MEETING

Richmond Town Council is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Persons with sensory impairments who will require auxiliary aids during the meeting should contact the Town Clerk's Office (401-539-9000 ext. 9) at least 48 hours before the meeting.





PER ORDER OF THE RICHMOND TOWN COUNCIL

Kendra Tanguay Town Clerk

Posted on July 9, 2026, on Town of Richmond’s website, Town Hall, Clark Memorial Library and the Richmond Police Station.