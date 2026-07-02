Mattress & E-Waste Event July 11, 2026

The City of Pawtucket is hosting a Free Mattress and E-Waste Collection Event! The City of Pawtucket is hosting a Free Mattress and E-Waste Collection Event! 📆 Saturday, July 11th, 2026 📍 City Hall Parking Lot – 137 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 🕰️ 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM For full details, check the flyer! For questions, contact the Department of Public Works: 📞 (401) 728-0500, ext. 233 📧 [email protected]

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