DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 2

Minnesotans are encouraged to report sightings of ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as part of a community science effort.

People are asked to report pheasants and turkeys they see in the wild from now through Aug. 31. Information from the reports will help the Minnesota DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations. Reports of pheasants and turkeys of all ages are helpful.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, people can enter their observations on the Minnesota DNR website. They can also sign up to receive email updates from the DNR when the results of the effort are available.