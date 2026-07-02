PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Releases Military Installation Economic Impact Analysis



(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts today released an updated Economic Impact Analysis of Texas Military Installations report. The analysis estimates that the state's military installations contribute nearly $148.8 billion annually to the Texas economy and support more than 628,800 jobs statewide. Developed in collaboration with the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, the analysis measures the direct and indirect economic contributions of military installations in Texas through employment, economic output, gross domestic product and disposable personal income. "Texas has a long and proud tradition of supporting our nation's military," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. "The men and women who serve at our military installations strengthen our national security while making a tremendous contribution to the Texas economy. This analysis demonstrates the far-reaching impact these installations have on communities across our state through jobs, economic activity and continued investment." In 2025, Texas military installations supported 212,541 direct jobs, including more than 124,886 active-duty and full-time National Guard and Reserve personnel. When indirect employment is included, military installations supported an estimated 628,884 jobs across Texas. Besides the $148.8 billion the military installations contribute to the Texas economy, the analysis also estimated that the installations generated $91.4 billion in Texas gross domestic product and $43.6 billion in disposable personal income. Texas is home to 14 military installations representing the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as National Guard and Reserve components. Encompassing more than 1.4 million acres, these installations play a critical role in supporting the nation's defense while serving as major economic drivers for communities throughout Texas. The 2025 Economic Impact Analysis of Texas Military Installations includes statewide findings and detailed economic impact information for each of Texas' 14 military installations.

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