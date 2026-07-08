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PRESS RELEASE: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments


(AUSTIN) Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 5.6% more than in July 2025.

These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Local Sales Tax Allocations - July 2026

Recipient

July 2026
Allocation  

Change from
July 2025

Year-to-Date
Change
Cities   
$760.4M 4.7% 4.7%
Transit Systems $258.7M 6.6% 6.1%
Counties $75.2M 6.3% 8.3%
Special Purpose Districts $126.1M 8.7% 9.1%
Total $1.2B
 5.6% 5.7%

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the chief financial officer —  treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator — for the world's eighth-largest economy. The agency also administers statewide initiatives, including the Texas Broadband Development Office, State Energy Conservation Office, Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, Texas college savings plans and more.

Stay up to date on the Texas economy, finances, tax collections, revenue estimates, treasury and more. Everything in our media center and Fiscal Notes pages, including helpful videos and infographics, can be reproduced with appropriate credit.

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PRESS RELEASE: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

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