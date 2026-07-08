(AUSTIN)— Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 5.6% more than in July 2025.
These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Local Sales Tax Allocations - July 2026
Recipient
July 2026
Allocation
Change from
July 2025
Year-to-Date
Change
Cities
$760.4M
↑4.7%
↑4.7%
Transit Systems
$258.7M
↑6.6%
↑6.1%
Counties
$75.2M
↑6.3%
↑8.3%
Special Purpose Districts
$126.1M
↑8.7%
↑9.1%
Total
$1.2B
↑5.6%
↑5.7%
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the chief financial officer — treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator — for the world's eighth-largest economy. The agency also administers statewide initiatives, including the Texas Broadband Development Office, State Energy Conservation Office, Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, Texas college savings plans and more.
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PRESS RELEASE: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
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