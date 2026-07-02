Reps. Criswell, Patterson receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) – Recently, State Reps. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

Criswell will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Public Policy.

"Strengthening public policy means making sure programs are effective and responsive to the people they serve," Criswell said. "I look forward to continuing to work with fellow lawmakers and residents of our community to ensure state policies are working as intended for Hoosiers."

Patterson will serve as a member of the Interim Study committees on Environmental Affairs and Roads and Transportation.

"Environmental policy and transportation planning both have a direct impact on Hoosiers’ quality of life," Patterson said. "I am eager to work through these interim committees to evaluate priorities, strengthen long-term planning and ensure responsible stewardship of our resources."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) represents House District 55, which includes

all of Fayette, Franklin and Union counties, and portions of Decatur, Ripley and Rush counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.