Reps. Criswell, Prescott receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) – Recently, State Reps. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

Criswell will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Public Policy.

"Strengthening public policy means making sure programs are effective and responsive to the people they serve," Criswell said. "I look forward to continuing to work with fellow lawmakers and residents of our community to ensure state policies are working as intended for Hoosiers."

Prescott will serve as a member of the Agricultural Promotion and Regulation Task Force and the Corn Marketing Council.

“Indiana’s agricultural industry plays a vital role in our economy and communities,” Prescott said. “I look forward to working with stakeholders this summer to support policies that strengthen Hoosier agriculture and ensure farmers have the tools they need to succeed.”

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.