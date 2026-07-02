Madison County legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) – Recently, Madison County legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services and as a member of the Recycling Market Development Board.

"As we continue to address public health in Indiana, it is important that we continue hearing from providers, families, and communities," Goss-Reaves said. "This interim study work gives us an opportunity to get feedback, evaluate what is working, and identify solutions to improve access and outcomes."

State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson) will serve as chair of the Code Revision Committee.

"I look forward to ensuring Indiana’s laws remain consistent and up to date," Pierce said. "This committee is an important opportunity to review our code in detail and make thoughtful improvements to streamline government and better serve Hoosiers."

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code, the Probate Code Study Committee and Indiana Uniform Law Commission.

"Indiana's courts play a vital role in ensuring justice is delivered fairly and efficiently in every community," Jeter said. "As chair of this interim study committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to thoughtfully review our judicial system and make recommendations that best serve Hoosiers and improve public safety."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) represents House District 31,

which includes portions of Grant and Madison counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson) represents House District 36,

which includes a portion of Madison County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.