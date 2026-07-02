Shellfish growing waters reopened

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Nan Steedley, (251) 433-2428 Office

(251) 331-0651 (Cellular)

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced today the reopening of portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to the harvesting of oysters on June 24, 2026. Areas I and II have reopened. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay. The order was effective at 1 p.m., July 1, 2026.

All public oyster reefs are managed by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division (MRD), for harvest. Catchers are reminded to check with MRD for information regarding areas open for harvest.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

For additional information concerning the opening, contact Nan Steedley, ADPH, at (251) 433-2428 or (251) 331-0651.

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7/2/26