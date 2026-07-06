Naloxone and Other Opioid Overdose Reversal Medications

Opioids are a class of drugs derived from substances found in the opium poppy plant. They can also be created synthetically. Examples of opioid drugs range from prescription pain medications to illegal, or illicitly manufactured, drugs.

Opioids in any form lead to physical dependance and are potentially addictive. They work by triggering the release of endorphins in the body, which boost feelings of pleasure and make it less likely that you'll feel pain. The euphoric feeling produced by opioids is powerful, but does not last long. Thus, opioid use may increase or continue. As opioid use continues, the body can continue to build up tolerance to the effects of the drug, requiring larger and more frequent doses to achieve pain relief or the same euphoric feeling. This often leads to opioid use disorders. As such, it is imperative to use prescribed opioids at the lowest effective dose and to take as directed. The use of opioids, either alone or with other drugs, is a major factor in drug overdoses in the United States. Illegal, or illicitly manufactured opioids, are especially potent and carry very high risk for opioid-related deaths. Additionally, the use of sedative medications like benzodiasepines such as alprozolam and lorazepam increases the risk of opioid overdose.

Opioid overdose reversal medications (OORM) are lifesaving medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reverse an opioid overdose. While opioid overdoses are commonly associated with recreational drug use of potent illegal substances, they can also easily result from legitimate prescription opioid use.

An opioid overdose can happen when:

A patient misunderstands the directions for use, or accidentally takes an extra dose.

A person takes opioid medication prescribed for someone else.

Opioid medications are mixed with alcohol or over-the-counter drugs.

A person takes illegal drugs made with opioids.

Signs of opioid overdose include:

Breathing is very slow or has stopped.

Lips and nose are bluish in color.

The person is unresponsive.

Having OORMs on hand has unfortunately been stigmatized as a sign of illicit drug use, and is often viewed as a tool intended only for law enforcement officials or other first responders. However, OORMs are now available to the general public, and should be viewed as an important tool to have on hand for anyone using opioids for any reason.

Common Types of OORMs

Naloxone

Naloxone is considered an opioid antagonist. When administered, it binds to your body's opioid receptors to quickly block and reverse the effect of the opioid.

Naloxone should be given to any person exhibiting signs of opioid overdose. The FDA has approved two forms of naloxone:

Injectable --- This type of naloxone, available under a variety of brand names, can be injected with a needle into the muscle, into a vein, or under the skin. The majority of injectable forms of naloxone are used by healthcare professionals.

Prepackaged Nasal Spray --- Available in prefilled, needle-free devices, this form of naloxone is sprayed into one nostril while the person lays on their back. It is available as the generic naloxone, or under the brand names Narcan® and Kloxxado®. While the manufacturer notes the spray remains stable even in conditions up to 104° F (40° C) for up to 12 months, it should not be left in hot cars during the summer. Prolonged extreme heat can warp the plastic dispensing device.

Some dosages of naloxone nasal spray are available to the general public without a prescription. However, some dosages may only be available with a prescription, and some insurance companies may require a prescription in order to cover the purchase of naloxone. For more information on obtaining naloxone in Alabama, and for available training in the use of naloxone, visit ADPH's Pharmacy Division.

Nalmefene

This OORM is also an opioid antagonist, working in much the same way as naloxone. Nalmefene is available by prescription only, and is intended for use in healthcare and community settings for individuals 12 years of age and older. Common candidates for nalmefene include:

Those taking high doses of opioids for chronic pain management.

Those undergoing rotating opioid medication plans.

Those who have been discharged from emergency medical care following opioid poisoning or intoxication.

Those taking extended-release or long-acting opioid medication.

Those who have had a period of abstinence from opioid use, including those recently released from incarceration.

Nalmefene should be stored at 68° to 77°F (20° to 25°C).

The following video from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) gives an overview of the steps one should follow in attempting to reverse an opioid overdose.



Side Effects of OORM Use

Like most medications, OORMs can have side effects, including allergic reactions such as swelling the face, lips, or throat. The use of OORMs can lead to symptoms of opioid withdrawal, which may include:

Feeling nervous, restless, or irritable.

Dizziness, weakness, fever, or chills.

Body aches, diarrhea, stomach pain, or nausea.

Always seek medical assistance as soon as possible after a dose of OORM has been administered or received.

Additional Resources