Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – Fulton Street Auto Wrecking Construction Yard Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – Fulton Street Auto Wrecking Construction Yard Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: July 3, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41a4822?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as Fulton Street Auto Wrecking Construction Yard Site, site ID #C224458. This site is located in the Borough of Brooklyn, within the County of Kings, and is located at 2488 & 2514 Fulton Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 3, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224458/
And at:
Brooklyn Public Library Arlington Branch
203 Arlington Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11207
Brooklyn Community Board 5
127 Pennsylvania Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11207
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