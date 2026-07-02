Post comes together to exchange community information

Members of the Fort Jackson community met with leaders and representatives of on-post agencies at Victory Hall on post to exchange community information, June 30.

Community Information Exchanges are held quarterly on Fort Jackson to update the post on what’s happening and to allow an open exchange of dialogue with leadership.

“We are looking at dialogue and discourse on things,” said Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander during the event. “So please feel free to take full advantage of the opportunity.”

Not only were leaders available for questions, but support enablers in the community had tables along the room with information as well.

Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, shared Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood’s concerns about the increasing heat and upcoming transitions to post leadership.

He also shared Hood’s charge to pass on the information shared at the event down to the squads and teams.

“Your responsibility as a leader in this room is to take the information and to make sure it gets to the lowest level,” Thigpen said. “There is nothing worse than having a meeting for purpose of sharing information like this, and the teams that are out there never get the information.”

Representatives from various organizations that help Soldiers on Fort Jackson spoke at the event.

Camille Owen, Directorate of Human Resources director, spoke about the multitude of ways DHR helps the community. One of the highlights she shared was that a Education and Career Fair will be held July 22.

There will be as many as 71 agencies there and businesses will be there with jobs.

“Everyone will have a job, so make sure you have your resumes available and if your spouse is looking for a job that’s a great place for them to,” Owen said.

Roderick Combs, with the Installation Safety Office, called on the post to among other things, prepare for the hot weather, especially during the July 4th weekend.

Erica Jones with the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, spoke about what her office is doing to help transitioning Soldiers.

“Our mission is to assist transitioning service members in their transitioning plan for their transitioning journey,” she said. “We also assist veterans with getting their disability claims, housing assistance, education, employment, and entrepreneurship.”

Col. Dan Hankes, Moncrief Army Health Clinic commander, introduced himself to the community after taking command, June 22.

He said the clinic is aimed at helping the community through their healthcare needs and to “get you through the process and through the experience with ease and efficiency and with top-notch service.”

Hankes added that if there is an emergency on the installation to call (803) 751-9111.

Josh Soldan, director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, highlighted how the Palmetto Falls Waterpark is open after being renovated.

“This weekend we’re celebrating American’s birthday, so we encourage everybody to come over,” Soldan said. Information about the July 4 celebration can be found on Pages 6-7 of the Fort Jackson Leader.

During a question and answer session, Gaugush answered questions about Gate 5 hours stating “we haven’t made any decision to bring the hours back to 5 p.m.” The gate is currently open Monday through Friday 5-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. It is closed Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays.

Slides from the CIE can be viewed at: https://home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/for-families