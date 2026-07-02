Independence Day Holiday Closure

Atchison County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026. We wish all residents a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend as we celebrate our nation's independence. Happy Independence Day from Atchison County!

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