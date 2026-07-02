SCDPS Names New State Transport Police Captain

COLUMBIA — The SC Department of Public Safety has promoted Chiman Chan to Captain of Upstate Enforcement and Special Operations for the South Carolina State Transport Police (STP).

Captain Chan will oversee the State Transport Police’s field operations for Regions Two, Three, Four, and Seven. A division of the Department of Public Safety, STP oversees state and federal regulations regarding commercial motor vehicle traffic in South Carolina.

“I am pleased to announce and welcome Captain Chan as the newest member of our command staff,” STP Colonel Dwayne Wilson said. “In the fast-paced arena of commercial motor vehicle transportation, enforcement, and safety, it was necessary to choose an individual who is both ready and capable. Captain Chan displays the leadership qualities to excel in this critical role, and I look forward to seeing him succeed.”

An 18-year veteran of law enforcement, Chan began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2007 and transferred to the State Transport Police in 2010. He was promoted to Corporal in 2019 then to Sergeant in 2021, serving in Region One and Four during that time. Chan most recently served as the STP Regional Lieutenant at the STP Headquarters in Blythewood since 2024, and was chosen to succeed Captain Adam Heitzenrater, following his retirement on June 30 after 25 years of service.

Before retirement, Captain Heitzenrater served as the Upper State Field Enforcement Commander for STP since 2022. He started his law enforcement career with the Greenwood Police Department in 2001 and joined STP in 2006, spending the majority of his time serving the citizens of Region Two and Three before being promoted to Lieutenant at STP Headquarters in Blythewood in 2021.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.