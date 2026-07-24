Media Advisory -SC Impaired Driving Prevention Council Meeting

--MEDIA ADVISORY-- South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announces the following event: WHAT: SC Impaired Driving Prevention Council (SCIDPC) -- regular meeting to discuss safety concerns WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn, 434 Columbiana Drive, Columbia, SC 29212 The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.