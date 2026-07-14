SCDPS Reports Four Killed On South Carolina Roadways July 10 To July 12, 2026

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of four persons killed on South Carolina roadways beginning Friday, July 10, at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 12, at 11:59 p.m.

For additional data on traffic fatalities by county, please view the most recent year-to-date fatality report on our website.*

*Please note that these numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2026. For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.

Additional notice: Be advised, Real-Time Traffic is no longer available. For traffic and road information, please check out SCDOT's website.

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The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.