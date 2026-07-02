Driest Year on Record Raises Fire Damage Risk in the Triangle

Professional Restoration Services, a fire damage restoration company, shares what homeowners should know as the region faces one of its driest years on record.

Most importantly, follow the advice of the experts. Fire departments across Wake County spend countless hours educating our community and helping families stay safe before disaster ever strikes. ” — David Grapentine

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Fourth of July approaches, the Triangle is unusually hot and dry. The Raleigh area is off to its driest start in more than 140 years, according to data from the National Weather Service. Professional Restoration Services , a locally owned fire and water damage restoration company serving the Triangle, is urging homeowners to make fire prevention a priority this summer.Fireworks stands are opening ahead of the holiday even though fire danger remains high. Meanwhile, the drought has led cities across central North Carolina, including Durham, into mandatory water restrictions as primary reservoirs continue to drop. Forestry officials emphasize that while drought alone is not a hazardous fire condition, it acts as a stressor that can make fires burn longer, more intensely, and become more difficult to control.Professional Restoration Services reports that its overall fire call volume is about the same as last year, but the nature of those calls is shifting. The company is seeing more fires that start outdoors, in brush or garbage cans, and then spread to homes, a pattern consistent with dry conditions.Indoors, the company says the fires it responds to most often trace back to three sources: lithium-ion batteries, kitchen fires, and electrical faults. Lithium-ion batteries in particular have drawn attention across Wake County this year. A discarded Dyson vacuum sparked a dumpster fire at a Raleigh convenience center, and a lithium-ion battery was blamed for a Morrisville garbage truck fire in June. Wake County officials warn that even dead batteries retain enough charge to start a fire if they are damaged or thrown in the trash.According to Professional Restoration Services, smoke and odor removal typically runs $8,000 to $10,000, a fire contained to a single room ranges from $20,000 to $80,000, and a major structural loss can reach between $80,000 to $700,000. Because fires are almost always extinguished with water, fire and water damage usually arrive together, which is why the company often handles both in a single recovery process.David Grapentine, Business Development Manager at Professional Restoration Services, urges families to prepare before disaster strikes. "Have conversations with your family about emergency exit plans, know where your fire extinguishers are located, and regularly test your smoke alarms. I used to believe, 'That would never happen to me,' but unfortunately, it became a very difficult reality."He also recommends keeping a simple home inventory, whether a spreadsheet, photos, or a video walkthrough of each room, which makes losses far easier to document during an insurance claim. "Most importantly, follow the advice of the experts. Fire departments across Wake County spend countless hours educating our community and helping families stay safe before disaster ever strikes. Whether it is understanding fire risks during drought conditions, properly handling lithium-ion batteries, or remembering something as simple as testing your smoke alarms, our local fire professionals are constantly working to protect and support our community. Their guidance can make all the difference, and being prepared today can prevent tragedy tomorrow."As dry conditions persist through the summer, Professional Restoration Services encourages homeowners to test their smoke alarms, keep a fire extinguisher accessible, and plan ahead before a fire starts.___Media Contact:Restoration Digital Marketingmedia@restorationdigitalmarketing.com___Sources:Rainfall data: National Weather Service, via Axios Raleigh, June 2026.Drought classification: U.S. Drought Monitor / NCDEQ, June 2026.Fire risk: Drought.gov (NIDIS / NOAA).Fire danger and burn ban status: N.C. Forest Service, via WRAL, June 2026.Water restrictions: City of Durham, via CBS 17, June 2026.Lithium-ion fires: WRAL, Raleigh (May 2026) and Morrisville (June 2026); Wake County Government.___About Professional Restoration ServicesProfessional Restoration Services is a local Apex, NC disaster restoration company helping families and businesses recover from disasters. For more information, visit https://prshelp.com ###

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