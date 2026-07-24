Silverthorne Water Damage Company Nominated for Best of Summit

Kinder Restoration Services Best of Summit 2026

Kinder Restoration Services, serving Summit County since 1992, earned two nominations in the annual Summit Daily News readers choice awards

It takes a hero mentality to be available and ready to respond at any moment, and we are actually energized by it. We consider it an honor to help families or businesses during a time of crisis.” — Brent Toups

SILVERTHORNE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinder Restoration Services, a locally owned water, fire, and mold restoration company serving Summit County since 1992, has been nominated in the 2026 Best of Summit readers choice awards. The company received nominations in two different categories, Restoration/Mitigation Company and Carpet Cleaners. Voting is open to Summit County residents through July 31, 2026.According to Summit Daily News, the Best of Summit contest has run for more than a decade and is the largest of its kind in the county, with hundreds of thousands of votes cast annually across roughly 200 categories. Nominations are submitted and voted on by local residents rather than selected by an editorial panel, which makes the results a direct reflection of the Summit County community.Rapid Response for Mountain CommunitiesKinder Restoration Services operates 24/7 emergency response with a target arrival time of 45 minutes or less across its core Summit County service area. From their initial phone call to the final walk-thru, they make sure their customers know that they care about their emergency, their property, and their family or business.The company covers the I-70 Corridor from Idaho Springs to Edwards, and takes on larger commercial and industrial projects from the Front Range to the Colorado Plateau. Owners Tom Wallace and Kevin Boylan, who have lived in Summit County for more than thirty years, are on site for restoration jobs alongside their certified technicians."It takes a hero mentality to be available and ready to respond at any moment, and we are actually energized by it. We consider it an honor to help families or businesses during a time of crisis or disaster to do our part to help them back on their feet," said Brent Toups, Director of Business Development at Kinder Restoration Services.Services and Areas ServedKinder Restoration Services provides water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage damage cleanup, crawl space repair, and water removal and extraction for both residential and commercial properties. The company also provides carpet, upholstery, and hard surface cleaning.Residential and commercial work spans Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon, Keystone, Silverthorne, Leadville, Copper Mountain, Fairplay, Alma, Vail, Eagle, and Avon, covering Summit, Eagle, Park, and Grand counties. Commercial clients include hotels, resorts, office complexes, and large industrial facilities.Certifications and Local AffiliationsKinder Restoration Services technicians are IICRC certified. The company is a member of the Restoration Industry Association, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and a member of the Summit Chamber of Commerce.How to VoteSummit County residents can vote in the Restoration/Mitigation Company and Carpet Cleaners categories at summitdaily.com/bestofsummit2026 through July 31, 2026.___Sources:Best of Summit contest details, category count, and voting figures: Summit Daily News, "About the Best of Summit contest," summitdaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.Nomination listings: Summit Daily News, Best of Summit 2026 ballot, Restoration/Mitigation Company and Carpet Cleaners categories, as of July 2026. summitdaily.com/bestofsummit2026.About Kinder Restoration ServicesKinder Restoration Services is a locally owned water damage, fire damage, and mold remediation company serving Silverthorne, CO and the greater Summit County area since 1992. The company provides 24/7 emergency response with IICRC-certified technicians, along with carpet, upholstery, and hard surface cleaning for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at kinderrestorationservices.com.###

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