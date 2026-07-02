ContractorCREDS Launches NAICS Code Search -- Find Verified Contractors by Industry Code Across 155,000+ Listings

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every contractor in the ContractorCREDS directory is now classified by NAICS code, and a new dedicated search tool lets procurement teams, general contractors, insurance carriers, property managers, and government buyers source credential-verified contractors by code and location in seconds.

ContractorCREDS, the nation's first credential-verification platform for the construction industry, today announced the launch of NAICS Code Search, a new tool that lets businesses find verified contractors by North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code and location. Every contractor in the ContractorCREDS directory -- more than 155,000 across 36 states and 255+ trades -- has been classified by NAICS code.

The new tool is available now at contractorcreds.com/naics-search. Users enter a six-digit NAICS code (or start typing a trade name and select the matching code), add a city or state, and instantly receive a list of credential-verified contractors -- for example, an electrical contractor in Memphis or a roofing contractor in Orlando.



The Problem

Procurement teams, general contractors, insurance carriers, property managers, and government buyers do not think in trade names -- they think in NAICS codes. Those codes appear on bid solicitations, insurance underwriting files, vendor onboarding forms, and prequalification packets. Yet until now there has been no easy way to search a large, credential-verified contractor directory by NAICS code, forcing sourcing teams into days of phone calls, spreadsheets, and dead-end referrals.



How It Works

ContractorCREDS mapped its entire directory so that every contractor's trade is aligned to its corresponding NAICS code. The search tool was built to be fast and no-frills:

➔ Enter a NAICS code directly, or type a trade name and pick the matching code from suggestions

➔ Add a city or state to narrow results to a target market

➔ Review credential-verified contractors with company name, location, trade, and credential score

➔ Click through to any full profile for the complete verified credential breakdown

There is no demo request, no sales call, and no paywall to run a search.

NAICS Code Search Tool: https://contractorcreds.com/naics-search



Credential-Verified Results

A NAICS code tells buyers what a contractor does. ContractorCREDS tells them whether the contractor can prove they are qualified to do it. Each profile surfaces the six credentials that matter most: state trade license, general liability insurance, surety bond, workers' compensation insurance, OSHA safety certification, and BBB accreditation. The combination of industry classification and verified credentials is what makes NAICS Code Search useful for real B2B sourcing.



Built for Procurement, Free to Search

Enterprise prequalification platforms charge tens of thousands of dollars a year and still do not offer an open, public way to search contractors by classification. ContractorCREDS takes the opposite approach under its "Trust, But Verify" mission: the directory is free to search, contractors own their profiles, and the entire directory is now NAICS-classified for the buyers who need it.



About ContractorCREDS

ContractorCREDS is a product owned, operated, and marketed by Proxy1Media LLC. The platform provides free, public access to credential verification data for over 155,000 contractors across 36 states, covering 255+ trades. For more information, visit contractorcreds.com.

Full Article on ContractorCREDS Blog: https://contractorcreds.com/blog/search-contractors-by-naics-code

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