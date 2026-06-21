OutboardSHOPPING℠ WillCall List — Marine Industry’s First Buyer Want Board for Outboard Motors

Don’t be just a dreamer — list your ideal outboard package and see if there’s a match today.” — David Saitta, OutboardListings.com

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutboardLISTINGS.com℠ today launched OutboardSHOPPING℠, the marine industry’s first buyer “want” board for outboard motors. The feature — called the WillCall List — lets buyers post exactly what they’re looking for (brand, horsepower, year range, stroke type, and budget) so that sellers, dealers, and brokers can come directly to them.

The concept is deliberately inspired by dating apps. Buyers create a profile of what they want. Sellers browse the board and reach out when they have a match. No cold calls. No spam. Just direct, qualified connections.

“Don’t be just a dreamer — list your ideal outboard package and see if there’s a match today.” That’s the tagline, and it captures the entire value proposition in one line.



How It Works

Buyers answer five simple questions: What brand? What HP range? What year range? 2-stroke or 4-stroke? What’s your budget? In under 60 seconds a buyer’s “want” is live on the WillCall List — a public board visible to every seller on the platform.

For buyers who know exactly what they need, an optional drill-down section lets them specify condition preferences, quantity, sea-trial requirements, payment method, shipping terms, and additional notes.



Automatic Forum Cross-Post

Every WillCall entry automatically creates a “WTB” (Want to Buy) topic in the OutboardLISTINGS.com℠ forums under the WANTED > Outboards, Parts & Accessories section. This gives each buyer’s request additional visibility across the community and opens a discussion thread for follow-up questions, offers, and negotiations.



Built for Sellers & Dealers Too

For sellers sitting on inventory, the WillCall List is a free lead funnel. Browse active buyer requests filtered by brand, see exactly what horsepower and year ranges are in demand, and reach out to qualified buyers who are ready to purchase. Dealers can use the board to identify market demand patterns and stock accordingly.



Privacy & Verification

Buyer contact information is gated behind registration and verification. Anonymous browsers can see what buyers are looking for, but only verified, logged-in members can view contact details or respond to a request. This keeps the experience spam-free and ensures both sides are dealing with real people.



Access

The OutboardSHOPPING℠ WillCall List is live now at https://outboardlistings.com/outboard-shopping and is also accessible via OutboardSHOPPING.com, which redirects directly to the feature.



Links

WillCall List: https://outboardlistings.com/outboard-shopping

Blog Post: https://outboardlistings.com/blog/outboard-shopping-willcall-list-launch-2026

Community Forums: https://outboardlistings.com/forums

Sell Your Outboard: https://outboardlistings.com/sell-outboard-motor

Main Site: https://outboardlistings.com



Media Contact

Support@OutboardLISTINGS.com

https://proxy1media.com

PO Box 181, Jacksonville, FL 32234

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