Route 661 (Redbud Road) Relocation Begins in Frederick County

STAUNTON – Work on the relocation of Route 661 (Redbud Road) in Frederick County is slated to begin in early July.

The relocated road will be on a new alignment from the current intersection of Redbud Road and Route 662 (Milburn Road) to approximately 2,000 feet to the north, where it will tie in with Snowden Bridge Boulevard. The new road will be named Norman Drive.

This project will allow future interchange modifications at Interstate 81 exit 317, the interchange with Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike). It will also maintain connectivity from Redbud Road to Snowden Bridge Boulevard.

The new design will include:

Two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction with 4-foot paved shoulders.

A new T-intersection at the existing Milburn Road.

A new cul-de-sac on the existing Redbud Road, which will eliminate the existing Redbud Road intersection with Route 11.

During construction, motorists should expect occasional flagger traffic control on Redbud and Milburn roads. As construction progresses, part of Milburn Road will be closed for a few months. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide schedule and detour details in advance of the closure.

In May 2026 VDOT awarded a construction contract for $2.9 million to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Va. The project is slated for completion in October 2027.

All work is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.