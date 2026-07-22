Popes Head Road safety improvements hybrid public information meeting in Fairfax July 28

FAIRFAX – The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a hybrid public information meeting Tuesday, July 28, on planned safety improvements along approximately one-fifth of a mile of Popes Head Road (Route 654) between Quiet Brook Road (Route 7447) and Revercomb Court.

The project includes:

Reconstructing Popes Head Road to straighten the existing S-curve.

Upgrading drainage and stormwater management systems.

Participate

Give Feedback through Aug. 12

Provide comments at the meeting.

Fill out the online comment form on the project webpage.

Email meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov (please put “Popes Head Road Safety Improvements” in the subject line)

Mail comments to Mr. Mohammad Khalid, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.

The meeting video recording and PDF presentation will be posted online at vdot.virginia.gov/PopesHead.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 703-259-1775 or TTY/TDD 711.



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