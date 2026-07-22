Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Closed at Leavells Road in Spotsylvania County

FREDERICKSBURG – (2:20 p.m.) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) eastbound and westbound are closed at the intersection with Route 639 (Leavells Road) in Spotsylvania County due to downed utility lines.

Utility crews are on site making repairs, but lanes may be closed into the afternoon and evening commuter rush. Travelers who normally use Courthouse Road in this area should seek alternate routes until lanes reopen to avoid delays.

Westbound Courthouse Road traffic is being detoured to Leavells Road northbound. Eastbound Courthouse Road traffic is detoured at Millgarden Drive.

Leavells Road northbound and southbound remain partially open at the Courthouse Road intersection, with reduced lanes. To avoid delays, Leavells Road travelers are also encouraged to seek alternate routes. Leavells Road traffic can proceed straight through the Courthouse Road intersection to continue traveling along Leavells Road. Southbound Leavells Road traffic may turn left at the intersection onto eastbound Courthouse Road, and northbound Leavells Road traffic may turn right onto eastbound Courthouse Road.

511 Virginia

Check 511 Virginia for updates on the status of Courthouse Road for this incident. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511 Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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VDOT’s 14-county Fredericksburg District includes the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford in the Fredericksburg area; Northumberland, Richmond, Lancaster and Westmoreland counties in the Northern Neck; Essex, Gloucester, King & Queen, King William, Mathews and Middlesex counties in the Middle Peninsula.