Ampacimon to Deploy Dynamic Line Rating Technology with Winter Wind d.o.o. Tomislavgrad

Ampacimon

LIèGE, BELGIUM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced ADR Sense X sensor technology will be deployed across seven transmission lines to enable real-time monitoring and help optimise transmission capacityLiège, Belgium – 2 July, 2026: Ampacimon , a global leader in Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology and Partial Discharge Monitoring solutions, today announces a new project with Winter Wind d.o.o. Tomislavgrad, deploying its ADR Sense X sensors across seven selected transmission lines to enable real-time monitoring of critical network parameters and support the optimisation of transmission capacities.The deployment comes as power networks across Europe and the wider region face increasing pressure to integrate renewable energy, manage changing power flows, and make more efficient use of existing grid infrastructure. Dynamic Line Rating provides operators with real-time insights into the actual capacity of overhead lines, helping them safely unlock additional transmission capacity while supporting reliability and security of supply.Through the use of Ampacimon’s sensor-based DLR technology, Winter Wind d.o.o. Tomislavgrad will be able to monitor key line conditions in real time and make more informed decisions on the operation of selected transmission assets. The project also reflects the growing role of advanced grid monitoring technologies in supporting the connection and integration of renewable energy generation into transmission and distribution networks, particularly as new wind energy projects seek efficient connections to existing grid infrastructure.“Working with Winter Wind marks an important step in supporting the deployment of smarter, more flexible grid infrastructure,” said Mathias Garny, CEO of Ampacimon. “As renewable energy continues to grow, operators need greater visibility into the real-time performance of their networks. Our ADR Sense X solution provides the field data and intelligence needed to optimise capacity, support safe operations, and accelerate the integration of clean energy.”Ampacimon's ADR Sense X technology is designed to provide real-time field data from overhead transmission lines, supporting accurate dynamic line rating calculations and helping operators move beyond conservative static ratings. By using live data from the line, DLR enables grid operators and asset owners to better understand the true capacity of their infrastructure, reduce congestion, and make more efficient use of existing assets.The project highlights the growing use of Dynamic Line Rating technologies to support renewable energy integration while making more effective use of existing transmission infrastructure.- ENDS –About AmpacimonAmpacimon is a pioneer in grid optimisation technologies, specialising in Dynamic Line Rating and Partial Discharge Monitoring solutions that help utilities maximise transmission capacity while improving asset health and network reliability. With proven expertise and deployments worldwide, Ampacimon supports grid operators in unlocking hidden capacity, detecting insulation defects at an early stage, strengthening grid resilience and accelerating the integration of renewable energy.About Winter WindWinter Wind is a renewable energy company focused on the development, ownership and operation of wind energy projects. The company is committed to advancing the energy transition through sustainable power generation and the efficient integration of renewable energy into electricity networks. By investing in modern energy infrastructure and innovative technologies, Winter Wind supports the delivery of reliable, low carbon electricity while contributing to long term energy security and economic development.Media Contacts:AmpacimonRomuald Deckersromuald.deckers@ampacimon.com

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