Foreship develops energy-efficient ferry design for the Greek domestic market

ATHENS, GREECE, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreship, the naval architecture and marine engineering company of RINA, has developed a new ferry concept tailored to the specific operational and economic requirements of the Greek domestic market, with a focus on efficiency, simplicity and cost control.Greece’s ferry network is one of the most extensive in Europe, connecting more than 200 inhabited islands and transporting around 50 million passengers annually. At the same time, operators are working within a highly constrained environment, shaped by strong seasonality, regulated pricing and increasing pressure on operating costs, alongside the need to renew an ageing fleet.Ari Huttunen, Marine Design & Engineering Projects Principal Consultant at Foreship, said, “This new vessel concept has been developed in response to the specific challenges of the Greek market, with a focus on optimising both capital and operating expenditure. The design integrates all essential functionalities for safe and reliable operations, while avoiding unnecessary complexity, resulting in a robust and economically sustainable vessel.”A central element of the concept is the operating profile. While speed has traditionally been a defining factor in the Greek ferry sector, the new design is optimised for more moderate speeds, enabling a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and overall operating economics.The vessel has also been conceived in line with the latest regulatory developments, including updated stability requirements that are reshaping ferry design across Europe and influencing aspects such as dimensions and passenger capacity. These changes have been taken into account from the early design stages, ensuring the concept remains aligned with the evolving framework.By shaping design choices in the realities of the Greek ferry sector, including cost sensitivity, operational intensity during peak periods and the need for reliable, straightforward vessels, the concept provides a practical reference point for future fleet renewal.Foreship is the RINA Group company specialised in ship design and marine engineering. Since 2002, Foreship delivers a wide range of services to the global shipping industry and its expertise covers the full project lifecycle, from preliminary newbuild and conversion studies to complete design packages, on-site support, supervision, and project management during construction. Working primarily with shipowners and operators, Foreship shapes vessel designs from the earliest stages, collaborating closely with key decision-makers across the industry.In 2025, the company became part of RINA, strengthening its ability to deliver naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy backed by the global scale, multidisciplinary expertise, and technology capabilities of the Group.RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager RINA+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.orgMina ChampipEurope Communication Manager RINA+30 210 4292144+30 6956302966mina.champip@rina.orgMichelle CottetMarine Design & Engineering Marketing and Communication Manager+358 503403332michelle.cottet@foreship.com

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