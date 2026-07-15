Sparta launches Fuel Oil Arbitrage analytics, bringing transparency to one of oil’s most complex markets

Fuel Oil Arbitrage analytics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparta has launched Fuel Oil arbitrage analytics, extending its platform into one of the most opaque and structurally complex areas of global oil markets. The release covers fuel oil not only at the finished-grade level but down to the blending components, data that has traditionally been fragmented across systems, broker runs and manual spreadsheets.The module spans 125 finished-grade arbitrage relationships across VLSFO and HSFO and 250 component arbs, with landed value on every arb and margin on the finished grades. Coverage is live across the major fuel oil hubs, including Singapore, ARA, Fujairah, the Mediterranean and the Americas.Fuel oil is among the least transparent segments of the oil market. Pricing is driven by finished grades, blending components, feedstocks, residual grades, and shifting regional flows, and while finished-grade prices are widely available, the component economics that actually determine the blend have remained hard to source. Sparta's coverage of those components is the widest available, giving traders a consistent, live view of relationships that previously had to be reconstructed by hand.Beyond the arbs themselves, the release includes live, non-linear blend values across every hub and a Breakeven Blender that solves the blend in reverse, allowing desks to identify swing-barrel inclusion levels before they appear in the market. The same dataset extends to 1200 global DPP freight routes and is accessible through the Sparta API, keeping delivered economics aligned as freight moves and letting desks feed Sparta pricing directly into their own models."Fuel oil is the most opaque part of the oil barrel with an extraordinarily complex relationship between finished grades, blend components and feedstocks, and until now, that picture has been almost impossible to see in one place,"said Hoa Nguyen, Commodity Owner - Fuel Oil at Sparta. "By bringing it into a single live workflow, we're giving traders the means to spot dislocations while they are still worth acting on."The launch builds on Sparta's broader platform, which provides real-time market intelligence, forward curves and arbitrage analysis across crude, refined products and freight. With the addition of fuel oil, Sparta continues to expand its coverage of global oil markets and support trading desks navigating increasingly complex conditions.To explore the analytics in more detail and see how traders can use Fuel Oil Arbitrage in practice, register for Sparta's upcoming webinar: https://campaigns.spartacommodities.com/wheres-the-fuel-oil-arb-today -ENDS-About SpartaSparta is a connected trading intelligence platform built for global commodity markets.By unifying physical and financial data, structured curves, arbitrage logic and freight economics in a single architecture, Sparta enables trading desks to move from raw market inputs to structured insight without fragmentation.Serving trading houses, financial institutions and commodity specialists worldwide, Sparta combines clean data foundations with trade-ready workflows to support faster, more confident decision-making in complex energy markets.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:Matt SkinnerVP MarketingSparta07777658122press@spartacommodities.com

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