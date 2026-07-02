Wood Pulp Market Set for Steady Growth Driven by Packaging and Tissue Demand

Wood Pulp Market Growing Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2020, contributing more than 40% of the global market share.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing demand from the paper industry and rising consumer preference for tissue products continue to drive the expansion of the global wood pulp market According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled, "Wood Pulp Market by Type (Hardwood and Softwood) and End-use Industry (Packaging [Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Automotive], Paper [Newspapers, Books & Magazines, Tissues], and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global wood pulp market was valued at $165.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $242.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10227 Key Market Drivers and Challenges:-The increasing demand for paper-based products, coupled with the growing consumption of tissue papers worldwide, is fueling market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations governing logging and pulp manufacturing pose challenges to industry expansion. At the same time, advancements in sustainable production technologies and eco-friendly pulp processing are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.Hardwood Segment Leads Market Growth:- Based on type, the hardwood segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over three-fifths of the global revenue. The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.6% through 2030. Rising utilization of hardwood pulp in packaging applications continues to strengthen its market position. The report also provides detailed insights into the softwood segment.Paper Industry to Witness Strong Growth:- By end-use industry, the paper segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the packaging segment remained the largest revenue contributor in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, particularly across India, China, and Japan, continues to support packaging applications.Asia-Pacific Remains the Largest Regional Market:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2020, contributing more than 40% of the global market share. The region is also projected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.7% through 2030. Expanding pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and consumer goods industries, along with increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, are driving regional market expansion.Leading Companies:-Key players operating in the global wood pulp market include:- International Paper- Nippon Paper- Metsä Group- Sappi- Oji Holdings Corporation- Stora Enso- Sonoco Products- UPM-Kymmene Corporation- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)- WestRock𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-pulp-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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