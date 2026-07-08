Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market Poised to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2030, Expanding at 4.3% CAGR

Outdoor fitness equipment Market (2020-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor fitness equipment market size was generated $1.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Customers in emerging nations such as India and Brazil are likely to be drawn in by innovative types of outdoor exercise equipment with a variety of functions. The developed markets, on the other hand, are expected to be driven by high-end equipment with sophisticated and advanced user interaction.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16177 Surge in incidence of obesity, development of new equipment to provide an improved experience, and rise in trend of open gyms and fitness centers drive the growth of the global outdoor fitness equipment market. However, inclination toward acquiring in-home fitness equipment and expensive nature of outdoor equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the launch of equipment that offers dual exercise capabilities present opportunities in the coming years.Any gear or device used during physical activity to regulate overall weight, boost physical stamina, and improve body muscles & endurance is considered outdoor fitness equipment. It further aids in boosting the strength or conditioning advantages of physical workouts by giving either fixed or adjustable amounts of resistance, thus improving the experience or outcome of an exercise routine. Outdoor training equipment are available in a range of shapes and sizes, with differing capabilities for working on different body parts.Obesity is caused by sedentary lifestyles, lack of time for physical activity, and consumption of unhealthy food across the world. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the m, particularly in the developed regions such as Europe, is the growing incidence of obesity. Moreover, rise in the number of outdoor gymnasiums and fitness center providers offering a variety of equipment and free to low-cost workout fees has boosted the number of people using outdoor fitness facilities, thus contributing toward the outdoor fitness equipment market growth. Furthermore, key players in the global market are developing new equipment to provide a better experience, which is expected to foster the outdoor fitness equipment market opportunities for growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/295b6fe9dae3212fc9647e95cfb93144 However, consumers disregard outdoor gyms, as they believe the equipment are not well-maintained, leading to a larger risk of injury when using the equipment. This had a negative impact on the market growth, as customers are drawn to joining commercial gyms or acquiring in-home fitness equipment to work out in the comfort of their own homes. In addition, exercise equipment are expensive, and there is a strong need for outdoor fitness equipment maintenance, which raises the entire cost, thus hampering the market growth. On the contrary, with the growing outdoor fitness market trends for fitness, outdoor gym owners are taking care of equipment and maintaining them up to the mark to attract consumers to work out in their open gyms, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market. Moreover, public fitness events in open fitness centers have raised the goodwill of these non-profit fitness centers as consumers gain their interest and trust in the equipment and are ready to work out at open gyms, thus increasing the outdoor fitness equipment market demand.Moreover, lack of low-cost regular maintenance hinders organizations from obtaining high-priced training equipment for fitness centers and parks. The market's scarcity of low-cost regular maintenance has created the potential for manufacturers to launch new solutions with the sale of items that would cover maintenance and support at a cheap cost and encourage organizations to purchase high-end exercise equipment. Offering dual exercise qualities will help to cut total product prices because the user will not need to acquire separate equipment. For instance, a walker with an extended push-up bar will deliver two exercises in a single piece of equipment while reducing the cost of the product.The global outdoor fitness equipment market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into action series, heavy-duty series, and regular series. By application, it is segregated into public institutions, fitness parks & trails, government fitness centers, outdoor gyms, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16177 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global outdoor fitness equipment industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in awareness of fitness in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in interest in performing different types of exercises and surge in focus on maintaining fitness.Leading Market PlayersKompan A/SLandscape Structures, Inc.Outdoor Fitness, Inc.PlayCore, Inc.Proludic Ltd.SportsPlay Equipment, Inc.Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private LimitedThe Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd.Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.Xccent, Inc.➡️𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:-Gym Accessories Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gym-accessories-market-A16938 Europe Fitness Equipment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fitness-equipment-market Fantasy Sports Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fantasy-sports-market-A06468 Stock images Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stock-images-market-A74547 Motorcycle Helmet Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorcycle-helmet-market-A10677

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