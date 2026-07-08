Multirotor Drone Market reached an estimated USD 6.30 Billion with 13.1% CAGR during 2022–2031

Multirotor Drone Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Payload, by Application, by End-Use, by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most recent market report titled as, " Multirotor Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2022-2031," was conducted by Allied Market Research and provides a comprehensive assessment of the global and regional dynamics that are impacting this fast-moving industry. This extensive report highlights the competitive scenario, key segments of the market with growth opportunities for value chain analysis, emerging technological and regulatory trends from 2022 to 2031. The report serves as a valuable resource for business leaders, policymakers, investors, and new market entrants looking to identify growth opportunities and mitigate risks. It examines strategic constructs that enable organizations to identify market opportunities and weather disruptions while fostering enduring competitive moats.This report provides strategic recommendations, rich visualizations and insights based data driven research and verification by Global Market Monitor. With expanding global needs, the Multirotor Drone Market is emerging transformative in applications, geographies and verticals.➤ Ask For Sample Copy of Report (All Tables & Figures in Full Available): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09185 ➤ Multirotor Drone Market Drivers and AgentsAccording to research report the global multirotor drone market is expected to witness significant growth due to improvement in efficiency and operations provided by multirotor drone systems over several applications. The growth of multirotor drones market is being driven by increasing operational efficiency and surging demand for enhanced surveillance.The increasing nonmilitary application and the demand for drones operability at extreme conditions is driving growth of the global multirotor drone market. We expect North America Newstrail to hold acreage share of Global Multirotor Drone market with 2021. North America is technologically advanced, owing to which the technology adoption rate in the region is high. There has been a growing utilization of advanced unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) technologies within the region, driven by a desire to minimize manual labor and elevate quality of output in various sectors. North American countries are making significant investments in adopting drone services to enhance the efficiency of their operations. The presence of top defense equipment manufacturers in the North American region further adds to the contribution of these countries in the global multirotor drone market.➤ Multirotor drone market is segmented:Multirotor drone is a sort of unmanned aerial automobile (UAV) that has multiple motor to power the propellers for flight and movement of the aircraft. Multirotor Drones Multirotor drones use the same principle of a traditional helicopter and are the most common type of drone for mapping and modeling tasks. There are different types of drones like tricopter (3 rotors) quadcopter and hexacopter (6 rotors) octocopter (8 rotors). Moreover, they can maneuver around tight spaces with dexterity while a GPS receiver integrated into drones allows the device to hover and stay on a predetermined course via waypoints. Additionally, these dual wings allow it to operate checking the region for a long time period and also allow it to carry lightweight payloads like camera sections. The report spans the entire value chain across key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA while analyzing regulatory frameworks, ESG trends, innovation pipelines as well as investment outlooks making it a comprehensive roadmap for stakeholders to navigate growth and risk in an era of transformation.➤ The Players Analyzed in This Report are:Aero Systems West Inc.Aerovironment, Inc.AUAV (Australian UAV Pty Ltd.)Autel RoboticsCenteye, Inc.Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.DJI InnovationsDraganfly Inc.EmbentionIdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)Microdrones GmbHParrot Drone SASTomahawk Robotics Inc.XAG Co. Ltd.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0503f1681f3fe036e245420bbcf7da94 ➤ In-Depth Segmentation & Classification of the Report:By Type:TricoptersQuadcoptersHexacoptersOctocoptersBy Payload:Camera & Imaging SolutionsControl SystemsTracking SystemsOthersBy Application:Surveillance, Inspection & MonitoringMapping and SurveyingAerial PhotographyOthersBy End Use:CommercialMilitary and GovernmentConsumer➤ Regional Analysis:Countries included in the survey by region:North America: United States, Canada, MexicoEurope: Germany, France, UK (United Kingdom), Italy, Spain, Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-PacificLAMEA: Latin America, Middle East Asia & AfricaRegion-wise, North America captured the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market and is likely to dominate during the forecast period. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period.➤ Highlights of Our Report:Thorough Analysis of the Multirotor Drone Market: This will shed insights on manufacturing capabilities, volumes produced by regions and technologies.Corporate Insights- In-depth review of the company profiles including the product offerings, major competitors along with strategic developments.Consumption Trends: This section quantitatively analyses consumption trends across type, payload, applications and end-use segments to provide insight into current demand dynamics. Based on type, the quadcopters segment dominated the global multirotor drone market in 2021 in terms of revenue and is projected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the surveillance, inspection and monitoring segment held largest market share in 2021.Segmentation Insights: A complete analysis of the end-user segments across type, payload, application and end-use dimensions.Analysis on Pricing: It includes pricing mechanics and the variables effecting market prices of commercial, military and end-use type category.Future Trends: Higher Commercialization and ... The multirotor drone will become more popular in commercial applications while autonomous solutions will be developed.➤ Key Benefits of the Report:2022 to 2031 Analysis of Trends, Opportunities and Challenges Driven by DataRevenue by segment and region forecastBest practices benchmarking and competitive landscape comparisonAssessments of regulatory and innovation trends impact● Strategy frameworks (Porters Five Forces, SWOT, PESTEL)Comprehensive analysis of evolving growth strategies and emergent disruptions➤ For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09185 ➤ Key Reasons to Buy:This report covers Multirotor Drone Market's players information, including delivery, revenue, and gross profit (billion USD), interview record, business distribution (sellers businesses) for important proactive market players.This market report demonstrates the key concepts related to market drivers, challenges, Opportunities key trend and regional outlook.The report provides an extensive multirotor drone market analysis of the development of the market throughout 2021-2031. Market research is provided by the data along with essential driving and restraining factors and opportunities.The report comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, growth rate, and market size.➤ Table of Contents:Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force, Product Objective of Study and Research Scope ofMultirotor Drone MarketChapter 2: Multirotor Drone Market Overview39-46.Chapter 3: Market Dynamics - The Multirotor Drone Market Overview, Key Drivers and Trends, Challenges and OpportunitiesChapter 4 : Multirotor Drone Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entry, Patent/Trademark AnalysisChapter 5: Global Market Segmentation by Type, Payload, Application, End Use and Region/Country (2022-2031)Chapter 6: Market size of Leading Manufacturers - Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profiles7) Market share of each segment: Country, by manufacturers/companies (2022-2031)Chapters 8 & 9: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source➤ Key Questions Answered:Who are the prominent players in the Multirotor Drone Industry ? (20) Aero Systems West Inc., Aerovironment Inc.., AUAV (Australian UAV Pty Ltd.), Autel Robotics, Centeye Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., DJI Innovations, Draganfly Inc., Embention, IdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Microdrones GmbH, Parrot Drone SAS, Tomahawk Robotics Inc. and XAG Co. Ltd.)Market size and CAGR through 2031What is the anticipated market size at the end of the forecast period? (The market for multirotor drones was valued at $1.86 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow to reach $6.30 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.)What will drive growth for which segments and geographies? (The quadcopters segment accounted for more than half of the global market share in 2021, based on type.) Depending on payload, the camera and imaging systems segment accounted for around two-fifths of the worldwide market share in 2021. Among the service segments, tracking systems segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8%. By type, the octocopters segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. North America accounted for almost two-fifths of the world market in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to assert fastest CAGRof 14.4% throughout the forecast period.)What are the biggest challenges and impediments to growth? [The use of drones is limited due to the limited operational bandwidth of the drones and the stringent drone regulations, which would act as a deterrent in market growth. The spread of COVID-19 caused flight cancellations, travel restrictions and quarantine measures that caused severe disruption of the supply chain and logistics activities worldwide. Shrinking revenue and increasing maintenance costs were other crucial pain points impacting the drone manufacturers adversely.)How are competitive conditions shifting and changing? (The players in the market undergo several strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to sustain their presence in these competitive markets.So what are the best practices for entry, growth and longevity? (Technological advancements are predicted to provide growth prospects in the forecast period. The commercial segment is expected to show considerable growth over the next few years, providing the most eyeballs for new entrants into that market with non-defence-related applications underpinning their products.)𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

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