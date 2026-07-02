Parks & Recreation Back to School Bash

Back to School Bash is Almost Here!

Join Fairfield County Parks & Recreation for a fun-filled day as we help students get ready for the new school year!

🗓 Saturday, July 25, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Ridgeway Recreation Center

1900 US-21 South, Ridgeway, SC

Here's what to look forward to:

✅ FREE school supplies (while supplies last)

🌭 FREE hot dogs

🏰 Bounce house

📚 Family-friendly fun for all ages

This event is open to all Fairfield County students, so bring the family and celebrate the start of a successful school year with us!

We can't wait to see you there!