Parks & Recreation Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash is Almost Here!
Join Fairfield County Parks & Recreation for a fun-filled day as we help students get ready for the new school year!
🗓 Saturday, July 25, 2026
⏰ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 Ridgeway Recreation Center
1900 US-21 South, Ridgeway, SC
Here's what to look forward to:
✅ FREE school supplies (while supplies last)
🌭 FREE hot dogs
🏰 Bounce house
📚 Family-friendly fun for all ages
This event is open to all Fairfield County students, so bring the family and celebrate the start of a successful school year with us!
We can't wait to see you there!
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