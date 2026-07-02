Vast Edge NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution Now Available in Microsoft AppSource NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution helps organizations protect critical ERP data, improve recovery readiness, and support compliance requirements.

Vast Edge announces its NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution on Microsoft AppSource, helping organizations strengthen ERP data protection and recovery.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge , a provider of AI-driven data analytics, cloud security, and cloud backup and recovery solutions , today announced the availability of its NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution in Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.Vast Edge helps organizations protect, secure, and optimize business-critical cloud applications through intelligent backup, disaster recovery, analytics, and security solutions. Designed for enterprises, mid-market organizations, and SMBs, the company's NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution helps organizations protect Oracle NetSuite data from accidental deletion, failed integrations, sandbox refreshes, ransomware incidents, compliance challenges, and ERP migration risks.The NetSuite Backup solution provides automated protection for transactional records, master data, File Cabinet content, SuiteScripts, custom fields, audit logs, and other critical business information. Organizations can leverage daily incremental backups, monthly full backups, flexible restore options, long-term retention, and compliance-focused reporting to support operational continuity, governance requirements, and business resilience."Organizations continue to place greater emphasis on protecting business-critical ERP data while maintaining compliance, audit readiness, and operational resilience," said Vik Mehta, CEO of Vast Edge. "Making our NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution available through Microsoft AppSource enables customers to more easily discover, evaluate, and deploy a proven NetSuite backup platform that supports business continuity, strengthens data protection strategies, and helps organizations meet evolving governance requirements."The platform includes AES-256 encryption, field-level, CSV-based, and full-environment recovery options, compliance-ready audit logs, support for NetSuite customizations, and single sign-on integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The solution also provides an intuitive interface for searching, filtering, exporting, and restoring historical NetSuite data. Organizations can leverage retained NetSuite Backup data for audits, compliance initiatives, ERP migration projects, reporting, and business analysis.As organizations continue to adopt cloud ERP platforms, the demand for reliable cloud backup and recovery solutions continues to increase. The NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution helps businesses maintain access to critical ERP information while supporting data retention, disaster recovery preparedness, and operational continuity objectives.“Microsoft welcomes Vast Edge NetSuite Backup & Restore Solution to AppSource, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use,” said Jason Graefe, CVP, WW ISV and Digital Natives team at Microsoft. “AppSource and trusted partners like Vast Edge help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”About Vast EdgeVast Edge provides AI-driven data analytics, advanced cloud security, and intelligent cloud backup and recovery solutions for SaaS applications. Enterprise, mid-market, and SMB organizations trust Vast Edge to secure, manage, and optimize their cloud environments. Founded in 2004 by engineers from KPMG, Vast Edge delivers cloud migration, ERP and SaaS integration, managed cloud services, and AI-powered business applications. Its portfolio includes NetSuite Backup, Microsoft 365 Backup, Workday Backup, CPQ software, healthcare claims management software, online dispute resolution platforms, and data protection technologies that help organizations automate operations and accelerate digital transformation. Vast Edge is a SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified company.

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