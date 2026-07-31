Vast Edge Launches AI-Powered Platform to Build Customized CPQ Solutions for Enterprise Sales Teams

AI-Powered CPQ Platform for Enterprise Sales Teams

New AI-driven platform helps organizations build tailored CPQ environments aligned with business processes, pricing models, and revenue operations.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge today announced new AI-powered enhancements to its CPQ platform, enabling organizations to rapidly build customized Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) environments designed around their specific business requirements. The latest enhancements help enterprises accelerate quote generation, improve pricing accuracy, automate approvals, and eliminate the limitations commonly associated with traditional CPQ software.Unlike conventional CPQ products that require businesses to adapt their workflows to predefined software structures, Vast Edge's AI-powered platform creates tailored CPQ solutions based on an organization's existing pricing rules, approval hierarchies, product catalog structures, CRM systems, ERP environments, and operational processes.The release reflects growing demand among organizations seeking more flexibility from CPQ software solutions while avoiding expensive per-user licensing models and lengthy customization projects.Moving Beyond Traditional CPQ SoftwareAs enterprise sales environments become increasingly complex, organizations are managing larger product catalogs, more sophisticated pricing strategies, subscription models, customer-specific agreements, and multi-level approval requirements.Many businesses continue to rely on disconnected spreadsheets, manual approval processes, or rigid CPQ tools that were not designed for their unique operational needs. These challenges often lead to pricing inconsistencies, quote delays, governance issues, and reduced visibility across the quote-to-cash lifecycle.Vast Edge's AI-powered platform addresses these challenges by generating a customized CPQ platform that aligns directly with how organizations already sell, price, approve, and deliver products and services.The approach enables companies to deploy intelligent quoting capabilities faster while maintaining greater control over business processes and future scalability.Key Platform EnhancementsThe latest release introduces several enhancements designed to simplify the creation and management of custom CPQ environments:- AI-driven platform generation based on business-specific requirements- Intelligent pricing recommendations and optimization capabilities- Automated approval workflows and policy enforcement- Advanced product configuration management- Real-time quote generation and proposal creation- Seamless CRM and ERP integration capabilities- Enhanced CPQ AI functionality for pricing, recommendations, and workflow automation- Flexible deployment options without mandatory per-user licensing- Enterprise-scale support for global sales and revenue operations teamsThe platform also expands support for organizations seeking CPQ software with AI-powered product suggestions, helping sales teams identify relevant product bundles, upsell opportunities, and pricing strategies based on customer requirements and historical buying patterns.Benefits Across Sales and Revenue OperationsThe enhanced platform helps organizations improve efficiency throughout the entire quote-to-cash process.Key business benefits include:- Faster quote turnaround times through intelligent automation- Reduced pricing and configuration errors- Improved governance through automated approval workflows- Better alignment between sales, finance, operations, and IT teams- Enhanced visibility into pricing performance and quote activity- Simplified integration across CRM, ERP, and business applications- Lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional user-based licensing modelsOrganizations can also leverage the platform to support industry-specific requirements, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, construction, distribution, and professional services environments. For manufacturers managing complex product configurations and bill-of-material structures, the platform provides advanced quoting software for manufacturing capabilities that improve quote accuracy while reducing manual effort.Similarly, businesses evaluating CPQ software for construction can configure project-based pricing models, approval workflows, and customer-specific requirements within a tailored environment built around their operational processes.AI-Generated CPQ Platforms Gain MomentumIndustry demand for AI-enabled revenue operations technologies continues to accelerate as organizations seek ways to improve efficiency while supporting increasingly complex sales motions.Businesses evaluating the best AI-powered CPQ solutions are increasingly prioritizing flexibility, customization, and automation over traditional packaged software deployments.Many organizations are recognizing that a generic CPQ product often requires significant customization, process changes, and ongoing administrative overhead. AI-generated CPQ platforms offer an alternative approach by creating solutions that fit existing business operations from the outset.The trend is also extending to small and mid-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade capabilities without the licensing complexity associated with legacy systems. As a result, interest continues to grow in platforms positioned among the best CPQ software for small business environments due to their flexibility, scalability, and lower implementation barriers."Organizations want technology that adapts to their business, not the other way around," said a spokesperson for Vast Edge. "Our AI-powered platform enables companies to build their own customized CPQ environment around their products, pricing models, approval structures, and operational requirements. The goal is to simplify quoting while improving accuracy, governance, and scalability."Supporting Broader Enterprise TransformationThe CPQ platform enhancements complement Vast Edge's broader portfolio of enterprise solutions spanning cloud modernization, CRM and ERP integration, AI-driven analytics, cloud security, cloud backup and recovery services , and backup and disaster recovery solutions.By combining AI automation with deep expertise in enterprise technology environments, Vast Edge helps organizations modernize critical business processes while maintaining operational resilience and long-term scalability.About Vast EdgeFounded in 2004 by engineers from KPMG, Vast Edge delivers AI-powered business applications, CRM and ERP integrations, managed services cloud hosting , cloud backup and recovery services, and backup and disaster recovery solutions.Through cloud migration, intelligent automation, analytics, and data protection technologies, Vast Edge helps organizations improve operational efficiency, resilience, and scalability. For more information, visit the website: https://vastedge.com/

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