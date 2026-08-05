Google Cloud Highlights Vast Edge's AI-Powered Live Recovery Platform for Backup Compliance and Recovery Readiness

AI-powered live recovery platform for backup compliance and recovery readiness

Featured by Google Cloud, the platform enables real time backup visibility, meets GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance and validates recovery readiness.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge today announced that Google Cloud recently featured its AI-powered Live Recovery Platform in its "What's New at Google Cloud" updates, recognizing the platform's ability to transform backup operations from a log-based process into an interactive environment where IT teams can inspect, preview, and validate backup contents before initiating recovery.The platform protects Google Workspace, NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, and other SaaS environments, helping enterprise IT, security, and compliance teams move beyond backup completion reporting toward continuous recovery readiness validation.The Backup Visibility ChallengeMany organizations assume that a successful backup job means they are prepared for recovery. In practice, those are two very different outcomes.Traditional Backup and Disaster Recovery Software is designed to confirm that data has been copied and stored successfully. What it often lacks is visibility into the actual contents of those backups. IT teams may not know whether critical records were captured, whether metadata remains intact, whether retention policies are being maintained, or whether the data needed for recovery is available when required.These issues frequently surface during an outage, cyberattack, or recovery event. Missing records, incomplete metadata, outdated retention periods, and backup coverage gaps can significantly delay restoration efforts and increase operational risk.Vast Edge developed its Live Recovery Platform to address this challenge by providing direct visibility into backup contents before recovery becomes necessary.AI-Powered Live Recovery PlatformThe platform introduces a live recovery interface that allows IT teams to search backup contents in real time, preview records and data objects before restoring them, and verify that the information required for recovery is available and intact.Google Cloud described the capability as transforming backups "from a blind, log-based process into an interactive platform where teams can instantly search, preview, and validate the exact data available for restore."Rather than relying solely on backup status reports, organizations can continuously validate recovery readiness during normal operations. Teams can review backup coverage, verify metadata integrity, confirm retention policy compliance, and identify potential gaps before an incident occurs.As organizations strengthen their disaster recovery and business continuity programs, recovery validation is becoming just as important as backup completion. Enterprises increasingly require proof that recovery will succeed, not simply confirmation that backups were executed.Compliance and Recovery ReadinessBackup visibility also plays an important role in regulatory compliance.Organizations operating under GDPR must be able to locate, retain, and manage personal data according to defined requirements. Limited visibility into backup contents can create challenges when responding to audits, investigations, or data subject requests.Similarly, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II frameworks require organizations to demonstrate that data protection controls operate effectively. Auditors increasingly expect evidence that backup coverage is complete, retention policies are enforced, and recovery procedures have been validated.The Live Recovery Platform supports these requirements through real-time backup visibility, retention monitoring, recovery validation reporting, and proactive identification of coverage gaps.Supported PlatformsThe platform delivers live recovery visibility across several enterprise SaaS environments.- Google Workspace Backup enables organizations to search and preview Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Contacts data before restoration. NetSuite Backup provides visibility into transactional records, custom objects, File Cabinet content, and configuration data.- Salesforce Backup helps organizations validate CRM records, metadata, and business-critical information before initiating recovery. Workday Backup supports HR, payroll, and finance environments where recovery accuracy is essential for operational continuity and compliance.Across every platform, organizations gain the ability to understand exactly what backup data is available before a restore is required.Executive Perspective"Enterprises have invested heavily in backup infrastructure, but that investment has traditionally provided limited visibility into whether backups can actually support a successful recovery," said Vik Mehta, CEO of Vast Edge."The Live Recovery Platform changes that by making backup contents searchable and verifiable in real time. Organizations can confirm that critical records are present, metadata remains intact, and retention requirements are being met before an incident occurs. Moving from assumed recoverability to validated recoverability is an important step forward for enterprise recovery programs."Google Cloud RecognitionThe platform's inclusion in Google Cloud's "What's New at Google Cloud" updates reflects growing demand for managed backup and disaster recovery solutions that provide recovery readiness validation alongside traditional backup and restore capabilities.As organizations evaluate enterprise backup solutions, visibility into backup contents, compliance alignment, and recovery confidence are becoming increasingly important factors in technology selection.AvailabilityVast Edge's AI-powered Live Recovery Platform is available now for organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and professional services industries.Organizations evaluating the best cloud backup service for enterprise disaster recovery, cloud backup and recovery services, and automated disaster recovery capabilities can learn more at vastedge.com.About Vast EdgeFounded in 2004 by engineers from KPMG, Vast Edge delivers AI-powered business applications, CRM and ERP integrations, managed services cloud hosting, cloud backup and recovery services, and backup and disaster recovery solutions.The company supports organizations across Google Workspace, NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, and other SaaS environments, with deployments spanning Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.For more information, visit vastedge.com

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