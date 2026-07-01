New administrative factors for 2027 now available

Administrative Factors for 2027 are now available. These factors will apply to new retirements with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2027, or later. Administrative factors are determined by the Office of the State Actuary and are based on demographic and actuarial data.

DRS uses administrative factors to calculate benefit adjustments. These adjustments are applied in certain situations such as early retirement, adding a survivor and purchasing service credit.

You can view the new factors and find more information on the Administrative Factors page on the DRS website. You can also access a spreadsheet of the 2026 factors that remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2026, on this same page.

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