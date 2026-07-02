Important Changes to DAIB's Walk-In Services​

Effective Immediately: Due to an exceptionally heavy demand for services, the Department of Planning and Permitting’s (DPP) Data Access and Imaging Branch is temporarily modifying its walk-in service policy.

To ensure we can process existing requests efficiently, walk-ins will be accepted for payment processing only.

What This Means for You:

Payments: You may still walk in without an appointment to submit payments.

All Other Services: Walk-in services for research, data requests, and imaging assistance are temporarily suspended. These requests must be submitted via email and will be processed in the order they are received.

*Please fill out the Records Request Form and email to dppdaib@honolulu.gov.

A Note to the Public: We are experiencing an unprecedented volume of requests and are working diligently to serve everyone as quickly as possible. We sincerely thank the public for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during this time.