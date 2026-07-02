Risch, Coons Statement on Violence in Sudan

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the violence in Sudan:

“The war in Sudan has shattered the country, and there is no end in sight. Today, we are especially concerned about apparent preparations, including military buildup, drone strikes and attacks on civilian infrastructure, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militia to attack the city of El Obeid. There are 500,000 civilians in El Obeid who are desperate for peace and survival. We fear a repeat of the devastating atrocities that occurred when the RSF took the city of El Fasher last year.

“There is no military solution to the war in Sudan. A negotiated settlement is the only way to bring an end to the fighting and the worst humanitarian disaster in the world. We implore the RSF, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and other actors to participate in good faith to negotiate a durable peace and the flow of humanitarian aid. We also call on foreign backers of the RSF and SAF, including partners in the Middle East, to immediately stop the flow of weapons and resources that are perpetuating this catastrophic war.

“The war in Sudan must end. We support all efforts, including those led by the Quad and the Quintet, to usher in peace.”

Background:

Earlier this month, Chairman Risch and Senator Coons introduced the Preventing External Aggression and Conflict Escalation (PEACE) in Sudan Act of 2026. This legislation will address the ongoing conflict in Sudan and hold the perpetrators, aiders, and abettors accountable. It was recently passed out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and awaits action on the Senate floor.

Read more about the PEACE in Sudan Act HERE.

Since April 2023, the SAF and the RSF have engaged in a zero-sum war for control of Sudan fueled by support from regional and global proxies. The RSF has committed genocide and other mass atrocities against non-Arab communities and perceived opposition. The SAF and allied militias—including entrenched Islamist elements—have likewise targeted civilians through starvation, chemical attacks and other atrocities, further destabilizing the region.

14 million people—one quarter of the population—have fled their homes. 19.5 million people in Sudan face acute food insecurity, of which 5 million are living in emergency or famine conditions.

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