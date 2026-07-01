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B-100 Challenge

Enjoy the great outdoors and learn about Broomfield's beautiful trail system while being entered to win prizes by participating in the annual Broomfield 100! The Broomfield 100 is an annual challenge to hike 15 trails from June to September that concludes at Broomfield Days. Track your progress using the Broomfield 100 printed passport or by scanning the QR code to complete a check-in form on the Broomfield 100 signs installed at each trail. Participants who check in at each trail are entered into a random drawing for a chance to win monthly open space prizes! To learn more about the Broomfield-100Challenge, visit Broomfield.org/Broomfield100.

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B-100 Challenge

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