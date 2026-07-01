Iraq: Photography Award 2026

From the ancient cities of Mesopotamia to Iraq's archaeological treasures and historic monuments stand as enduring symbols of the country's identity and a source of pride for its people. They tell the story of civilizations that have shaped human history and continue to inspire generations today.

This year's photography theme celebrates the beauty, diversity, and significance of Iraq's cultural heritage while highlighting the importance of its protection. International humanitarian law recognizes cultural property as part of the identity of the people and calls for its respect and protection, particularly during armed conflicts. Through your lenses, we invite you to capture the places, details, and stories that reflect Iraq's rich past and reaffirm our shared responsibility to preserve this irreplaceable treasure for future generations.