Frequently asked questions: Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas

The Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas was adopted in June 2022. As of July 2026, 92 States from all regions have endorsed it.

It is the first instrument committing states to restrict or refrain as appropriate from using explosive weapons in towns and cities where such use may cause civilian harm. By endorsing the Declaration, states also commit to:

reviewing and adapting military policies and practices to avoid civilian harm,

strengthening training for armed forces,

gathering and sharing data on the impact of explosive weapons on civilians.

Endorsing the Declaration is not merely symbolic – it represents a commitment to change behaviour on the battlefield and make civilian protection a strategic priority.

The Declaration has a powerful potential – but only if states turn commitments into concrete changes in military training, planning, and operations.