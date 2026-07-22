ICRC's position on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas

The high risk of such explosive weapons having effects that go well beyond the targeted military objective makes it very difficult to use them in populated areas in compliance with international humanitarian law. This includes the duty that parties to conflict have to distinguish between military targets and civilians or civilian objects, and to avoid or minimize civilian harm. We have repeatedly made this position public for over a decade.

More than 90 states have already endorsed a 2022 Political Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas and committed to ensuring that their armed forces adopt measures to avoid civilian harm, including by restricting or refraining as appropriate from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, when their use may be expected to cause harm to civilians or civilian objects. We urge those states which have not yet done so to likewise endorse the declaration.