Home | News Items | June 2026 Board Decisions Summary

In June 2026, the Board issued six decisions. The decision descriptions and dispositions are below.

PERB Decision No. 3027-S

Employer: State of California (Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Case No. SF-CE-309-S

Issued date: June 1, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: Amber Rodelander alleged that the State of California (Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) violated the Dills Act by requiring her to perform work outside her duties and train her supervisor and subordinate. Rodelander further alleged that her manager responded to her concerns about these extra duties by belittling, bullying, and harassing her. After reviewing Rodelander’s charge, OGC issued her a warning letter, explaining that based on the facts Rodelander alleged, her claim appeared to be untimely and to allege issues falling outside PERB’s jurisdiction. The warning letter gave Rodelander an opportunity to amend her charge. Rodelander did so, but OGC concluded that Rodelander had not sufficiently cured the deficiencies explained in the warning letter. OGC therefore dismissed the amended charge. Rodelander appealed.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board affirmed OGC’s dismissal of the charge.

PERB Decision No. 3028

Employer: Twin Rivers Unified School District

Case No. SA-CE-3187-E

Issued date: June 8, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: Charging Party Twin Rivers United Educators (TRUE) filed a charge alleging that Respondent Twin Rivers Unified School District violated the Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA) when it failed or refused to provide information about the start and end times of bargaining unit members’ workdays. Following a formal hearing, an Administrative Law Judge issued a proposed decision finding that the District responses to TRUE’s request for information were deficient, and that the District violated EERA. The District filed exceptions to the proposed decision.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board affirmed the proposed decision.

PERB Decision No. 3029-M

Employer: County of Sacramento

Case No. SA-CE-1322-M

Issued date: June 9, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: Charging Party United Public Employees (UPE) appealed the dismissal of its unfair practice charge against Respondent County of Sacramento by PERB’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC). UPE’s charge alleged that the County discriminated against a bargaining unit member’s exercise of protected activity when it delayed her merit step increase because of her participation in a one-day strike. UPE alleged that the County did not delay employees’ merit step increases because of unpaid leave taken for other, unprotected reasons. OGC determined that UPE had not alleged sufficient facts to show that the County delayed the bargaining unit member’s merit step increase because of her protected activity, and dismissed the charge.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board reversed OGC’s dismissal of the charge, and remanded with instructions to OGC to issue a complaint.

PERB Decision No. 3030

Employer: Los Angeles Unified School District

Case No. LA-CE-7040-E

Issued date: June 16, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: Letecia Miller alleged that the Los Angeles Unified School District retaliated against her in violation of EERA primarily by deciding not to re-elect her as a Career Technical Education teacher, a position she held pursuant to a one-year contract. After reviewing Miller’s charge and subsequent amendments, PERB’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC) issued her a warning letter, explaining that the facts Miller alleged, if proven, would not establish that the District had declined to re-elect her to the CTE position because of her protected activities or that the District had otherwise violated EERA. The warning letter gave Miller an opportunity to amend her charge. Miller did so, but OGC concluded that Miller had not sufficiently cured the deficiencies explained in the warning letter. OGC therefore dismissed the amended charge. Miller appealed.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board affirmed OGC’s dismissal.

PERB Decision No. 3031

Organization: United Teachers Los Angeles (Miller)

Case No. LA-CO-1907-E

Issued date: June 16, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: Letecia Miller alleged that United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) breached its duty of fair representation when it failed or refused to file a grievance challenging the Los Angeles Unified School District’s decision not to re-elect her as a Career Technical Education teacher, a position she held pursuant to a one-year contract. After reviewing Miller’s charge and subsequent amendments, PERB’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC) issued her a warning letter, explaining that the facts Miller alleged, if proven, would not establish that UTLA had breached its duty of fair representation or otherwise violated EERA. The warning letter gave Miller an opportunity to amend her charge. Miller did so, but OGC concluded that Miller had not sufficiently cured the deficiencies explained in the warning letter. OGC therefore dismissed the amended charge. Miller appealed.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board affirmed OGC’s dismissal.

PERB Decision No. 3032

Employer: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

Case No. LA-CE-7024-E

Issued date: June 23, 2026

Non-Precedential

Description: During a decertification campaign by Joined Party Santa Monica-Malibu Classified Employees Association (SMMCEA), confidential human resources employee Nedra Ford and other employees, speaking at breaks in mandatory trainings, encouraged classified employees to decertify Charging Party Service Employees International Union Local 99 (SEIU) and support SMMCEA. The complaint alleged that Ford and the other SMMCEA-aligned employees acted as agents of Respondent Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, and the District thereby violated the Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA) and the Prohibition on Public Employer Deterring or Discouraging Union Membership (PEDD). The ALJ issued a proposed decision dismissing the complaint, finding that SEIU did not establish any agency relationship between the District and the employees. SEIU filed exceptions, requesting in part that the Board find that agency existed between Ford and the District. The District and SMMCEA urged the Board to affirm the proposed decision.

Disposition: In a non-precedential decision, the Board affirmed the proposed decision’s dismissal of the complaint and charge.