Home | News Items | Board Meeting Agenda – August 13, 2026 Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

Regular Business Meeting Agenda

Public Employment Relations Board

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To attend the meeting via teleconference:

Dial (669) 254-5252 When prompted, enter the meeting id: 165 910 1681# Press # to skip the participant id When prompted, enter the meeting password: 1276719069#

A note on public comment:

In advance of the meeting, those who wish to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda or on specific agenda items may request to be added to the queue by emailing PERBInfo@perb.ca.gov. Please be sure to include your name, affiliation if any, and topic in the email.

During the meeting, you can make a request to speak in person, via video or the teleconference line when prompted by the Chair at each appropriate agenda item.

1. Roll Call .

2. Adoption of Minutes. June 11, 2026 Meeting.

3. Public Comment . This is an opportunity for the public to address the Board on issues not scheduled on today’s agenda. The Board cannot act on those items but may refer matters to staff for review and possible Board action at a future, publicly noticed meeting.

4. Staff Reports: The following Reports will be received. Any matter requiring Board action, and not included on this agenda, will be calendared for a subsequent public Board meeting.

A. Executive Director

B. Division of Administration

C. Office of General Counsel

D. Division of Administrative Law

E. State Mediation and Conciliation Service

5. Old Business

A. Labor Code section 923.1 (AB 288) Committee: Update by the committee tasked with monitoring developments regarding Labor Code section 923.1 and determining whether to propose that the Board engage in related rulemaking.

6. New Business

A. The Educational Employment Relations Act and the Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act require that PERB select and bear the costs of the services of the factfinding panel chairperson, including per diem fees and actual and necessary travel and subsistence. Prior Board action set the rate for factfinding services at $1,500 per day with a seven-day contract maximum. The Board reviews the compensation for factfinding panel chairpersons annually for potential modification.

7. Recess to Closed Session . The Board will meet in a continuous closed session each business day beginning immediately upon recess of the open portion of this meeting through October 8, 2026. The purpose of these closed sessions will be to deliberate on cases listed on the Board’s Docket (Gov. Code sec. 11126(c)(3)), personnel (Gov. Code sec. 11126(a)), pending litigation (Gov. Code sec. 11126(c)(1)), and any pending requests for injunctive relief (Gov. Code sec. 11126(e)(2)(c) and 11126(c)(2)(c)).

*This meeting is accessible to the physically disabled. A person who needs disability-related accommodations or modifications in order to participate in the meeting shall make a request no later than five working days before the meeting to the Board by emailing PERBInfo@PERB.ca.gov or sending a written request to PERB, 1031 18th Street, Sacramento, California 95811. Requests for further information should also be directed via email to PERBInfo@PERB.ca.gov. Additional information is also available on the internet at www.perb.ca.gov.