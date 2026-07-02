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Temporary Boat ramp closure at Sand Harbor State Park

July 1, 2026

The boat ramp at Sand Harbor will temporarily be closed from 6:00am – 9:30am, on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, to accommodate the Trans-Tahoe Swim Relay Race. The swimmers will start their race at the beach located just south of the boat ramp at approximately 7:00am. The boat ramp will reopen for normal boater traffic at 9:30am.

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Temporary Boat ramp closure at Sand Harbor State Park

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