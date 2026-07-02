Temporary Boat ramp closure at Sand Harbor State Park

July 1, 2026 The boat ramp at Sand Harbor will temporarily be closed from 6:00am – 9:30am, on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, to accommodate the Trans-Tahoe Swim Relay Race. The swimmers will start their race at the beach located just south of the boat ramp at approximately 7:00am. The boat ramp will reopen for normal boater traffic at 9:30am.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.