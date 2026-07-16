Project Bidding Notice: Washoe Lake State Park RV Dump Station Septic System
Click here to visit QuestCDN for bidding and enter the Quest Number 10276327.
Provide labor and materials to replace septic tank, leach field, and appurtenances as well as all necessary earthwork.
Proposals will be received for the work described below, online only, through www.questcdn.com (QuestCDN project number: 10276327) until 11:00 AM PST on Thursday August 6, 2026, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. All work shall be completed in ninety (90) calendar days from the date stated on the Notice to Proceed.
To obtain bid documents, please go online through the website link above. Any questions, contact Tim Hunt (775) 684-2772, thunt@parks.nv.gov
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Project Bidding Notice: Washoe Lake State Park RV Dump Station Septic System
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