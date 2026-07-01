GOED Welcomes Division of Housing & Community Development

Utah has officially launched the Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD) within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). Established by House Bill 68 and led by State Housing Coordinator Steve Waldrip, this new division will consolidate state housing programs to better align housing policy, economic development, and investments.

HCD’s primary goal is to address housing supply and affordability issues, particularly for starter homes. The division will administer major housing funds, provide technical assistance to local governments, and coordinate with private-sector partners to strengthen Utah’s housing infrastructure and overall economic competitiveness.

Read the full press release from Governor Cox.