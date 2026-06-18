Nate Walkingshaw Appointed to the Utah Economic Development Board

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Walkingshaw to the Economic Opportunity Board. Appointed by Gov. Cox and confirmed by the Senate, the nine-member Economic Opportunity Board plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth and opportunity for all Utah residents.

“Nate brings exactly the kind of strategic clarity and entrepreneurial energy that Utah’s innovation ecosystem needs at this moment,” said Jefferson Moss, commissioner of GOED. “His ability to think across sectors, connecting technology, talent, and market opportunity, makes him an invaluable voice for GOED’s mission. I’m confident Nate’s passion for Utah’s future will translate into real impact for the entrepreneurs and communities we serve.”

Walkingshaw is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Torus, an energy storage and management company that designs, engineers, and manufactures distributed mesh energy infrastructure that delivers reliable power, reduces costs, improves resilience, and supports rising electricity demand. Its full-stack platform integrates battery and inertial-based storage, AI-powered management, cybersecurity, and long-term operations and maintenance across utilities, manufacturers, and commercial and industrial facilities. Demonstrating a strong commitment to American manufacturing, Walkingshaw’s company primarily uses U.S.-sourced components to build its products, including the highly recyclable Torus Spin Flywheel.

Before founding Torus, Walkingshaw had a distinguished career focused on human-centered product design. As an EMT, he identified a need for safer patient transport, leading him to establish Paraslyde, which was later acquired by Stryker Medical. His entrepreneurial journey continued with the creation of Brightface. Its fitness app, Cycleface, was acquired by Strava. Walkingshaw also established a human-centered product development team at Tanner Labs at O.C. Tanner. Later, Walkingshaw served as the Chief Experience Officer at Pluralsight, where he revamped the learning experience and contributed to the company’s successful IPO in 2018. He is the co-author of “Product Leadership“ and has been recognized as “Innovator of the Year” by Great Place to Work.

“GOED is at the center of a social capital-driven network of organizations and people that are moving Utah forward,” said Walkingshaw. “Serving on the board alongside so many accomplished leaders is a privilege, and I share their commitment to providing opportunity, balanced with livability that strengthens communities, for Utahns across our great state.”

As a member of the board, Walkingshaw is part of a diverse group of state leaders representing targeted industries, rural communities, higher education, and entrepreneurial ventures.