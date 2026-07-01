Construction begins on I-29 Structure Rehabilitation project July 6

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin structure rehabilitation work on bridges along the Interstate 29 corridor in Fargo starting the week of July 6. The project includes work at three locations: I-29/40th Avenue South, I-29/Rose Coulee, and 36th Street/Rose Coulee.

Work on the I-29/Rose Coulee and 36th Street/Rose Coulee bridges will include overlaying the bridge decks, removing and replacing approach slabs, concrete repairs, and sealing the decks and barriers. At the 40th Avenue South location, crews will perform concrete repairs and seal the bridge deck and barriers.

Beginning the week of July 6, traffic on I-29 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 52nd Avenue South and 32nd Avenue South. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph will be in effect through the work zone.

Traffic control measures will be adjusted as construction progresses, with the project expected to be completed in September 2026.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention and be aware of traffic conditions.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

